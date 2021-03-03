All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Resident Evil VIIlage possibly delayed a month to June 22

Resident Evil 8 has been delayed to June 22, the latest issue of Edge magazine says, but Capcom has yet to announce details.

Published Wed, Mar 3 2021 10:33 AM CST
It appears COVID-19 delay season has struck again, this time afflicting Capcom's latest mainline Resident Evil game.

Resident Evil 8 Village has been delayed from its original May 7 launch day to June 22, the latest April issue of Edge magazine says. The news was spotted on Twitter and could be a typo, or it could be a way to future-proof the printed materials ahead of an official Capcom announcement.

No details have been confirmed just yet and Capcom still lists the previously announced May 7 release date for RE8.

Village looks to be the most ambitious Resident Evil to date and will flex next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware with new optimizations and tweaks from the RE Engine. The game will support multiple upgrades including faster loading times, 3D audio, improved frame rates, and "hyper-detailed graphics" with native 4K performance on both systems.

The game is also releasing on last-gen hardware, and anyone who buys a PS4/Xbox One copy also gets a free next-gen upgrade too. PS5 owners can try out an exclusive preview demo to pass the time before Summer 2021.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, magazinesdirect.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

