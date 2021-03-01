All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Deep Silver may be cooking up something big for 2021-2022

Koch Media expects 'significant product releases in 2021 and beyond,' and owner Embracer Group says FY2022 will be its best year.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 1 2021 4:24 PM CST
Recent company documents and reports hint games publisher Deep Silver may be gearing up big games for 2021-2022, possibly including Saints Row V and even Dead Island 2.

Deep Silver may be cooking up something big for 2021-2022
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

While reporting on the recent news of Dead Island 2 possibly becoming next-gen exclusive, I found some interesting tidbits surrounding Deep Silver, its parent company Koch Media, and the Embracer Group. The info strongly suggests that big games are coming from Deep Silver in the 2021-2022 period.

First, let's take a look at what Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said in a recent Q3 presentation. The company expects FY2022 to be its best yet because of "numerous significant releases towards the second half of the year." This aligns with what Koch Media, the parent company of Deep Silver, said in another presentation:

"Notable organic growth expected in Games segments driven by significant product releases 2021 and beyond."

So what is Deep Silver's teams working on? A lot of things under a lot of studios. The big headliners are Dead Island 2 and Saints Row V, so it's possible these games are coming soon.

Right now, Koch Media has multiple teams working on different projects. Not all of them are nestled under Deep Silver, but these games typically earn the lion's share of revenues.

  • Dambuster - Dead Island 2
  • Warhorse - New unannounced project
  • Volition - Saints Row V
  • Fishlabs - Chorus
  • Flying Wild Hog - Shadow Warrior 3

What does this mean? Basically that something big should be coming from Deep Silver in the 2021-2022 period.

NEWS SOURCE:embracer.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

