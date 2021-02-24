All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Watch NASA's rover land in HD, and its first 360 view of Mars surface

NASA landed its Mars rover on the surface of the Red Planet. Here's a video of the landing in HD and a 360 view of the surface.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Feb 24 2021 6:32 AM CST
If you happened to miss the news, NASA officially touched down on Mars with its Perseverance rover last week.

Last week, NASA landed its Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of the Red Planet, and now we have a video posted to Bloomberg Technology YouTube channel of the rover landing on the surface. The video can be found below.

Now, the Perseverance rover has captured its first 360-degree view of the Red Planet's surface where it landed. NASA explained that the video was captured with the rover's color Navigation Cameras, or "Navcams". For those that don't know, Perseverance is equipped with 19 cameras located all over the rover, which makes Perseverance the most equipped Mars rover to date when it comes to cameras. For more information on this story, visit this link here.

NASA says, "This video shows the first 360-degree view of the landing site of NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, as captured by the rover's color Navigation Cameras, or Navcams. The Navcams are on the remote sensing mast (or "head") of the rover. Perseverance possesses the most cameras of any Mars rover to date, with 19 on the rover. Perseverance landed on Mars' Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. These images were obtained on February 20, 2021."

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, youtube.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

