All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap

Diablo 2 remaster won't support local couch co-op or cross-play

The new Diablo II remaster won't have modern features like couch co-op play on PC or consoles, nor does it have cross-play.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 22 2021 3:02 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Diablo 2 Resurrected preserves everything gamers knew and loved about the classic ARPG and gives it a new skin. But this also means modernized features like cross-play and same-system co-op will be left out.

Diablo 2 remaster won't support local couch co-op or cross-play 75 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Unlike Diablo III, which was designed for consoles as a co-operative experience, Diablo II won't have couch co-op. This is because Diablo II never had this kind of same-screen co-op functionality, and the developers at Vicarious Visions are trying to keep things as authentic as possible.

Sadly, cross-play won't be available either. The game supports cross-progression, meaning you can swap between PC and consoles at any time and pick up right where you left off, but you still have to buy a copy of the game for each platform. Blizzard lead designer Rob Gallerani hints cross-platform play may come at some point...but it won't be available at launch.

That being said, 8-player multiplayer is still in, and you can play offline, connect via TCP/IP via open Battle.net, and then connect to Realm-based Battle.net for ladder play.

Diablo 2 remaster won't support local couch co-op or cross-play 59 | TweakTown.com

"We will definitely be supporting cross-progression. Characters you make are saved on Battle.net and can be pulled for all the systems you want. But as far as cross-play, that's not something we're supporting right now. You will be able to play against people because our ladder leaderboards are global across the world and across all platforms."

"So there won't be couch co-op. We did look into that, but the game is fundamentally built around your character staying in the center of the screen, and when we started departing from that, it wasn't D2 any more. And really the name of the game with Diablo II Resurrected is the authenticity of the original experience.

"There will however be local play on the Switch."

"Pretty much all the ways you could play before Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC."

Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check below for more information:

Diablo 2 remaster won't support local couch co-op or cross-play 64 | TweakTown.comDiablo 2 remaster won't support local couch co-op or cross-play 65 | TweakTown.com
Diablo 2 remaster won't support local couch co-op or cross-play 66 | TweakTown.comDiablo 2 remaster won't support local couch co-op or cross-play 67 | TweakTown.com

A Timeless Classic, Resurrected

Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo® II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II Resurrected features:

  • Remastered graphics-monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.
  • An epic story told through five distinct acts.
  • Classic gameplay-the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.
  • Updated Battle.net support.
  • Planned support for cross-progression-take your progress wherever you play.

... and much more!

The Lord of Destruction Returns

Diablo II: Resurrected includes all content from both Diablo II and its epic expansion Diablo II: Lord of Destruction®. Battle your way through icy caverns, horrific tombs filled with undead abominations, and frozen wastelands to the frigid summit of Mount Arreat and stop Baal, the Lord of Destruction. Raise hell with two Lord of Destruction playable classes-the cunning Assassin, master of traps and shadow disciplines, and the savage Druid, a bold shapeshifter and summoner who commands primal elemental magic.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo II: Lord of Destruction Expansion Set

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.00
$21.00$21.00$21.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/22/2021 at 3:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.