Diablo 2 remaster won't support local couch co-op or cross-play

Diablo 2 Resurrected preserves everything gamers knew and loved about the classic ARPG and gives it a new skin. But this also means modernized features like cross-play and same-system co-op will be left out.

Unlike Diablo III, which was designed for consoles as a co-operative experience, Diablo II won't have couch co-op. This is because Diablo II never had this kind of same-screen co-op functionality, and the developers at Vicarious Visions are trying to keep things as authentic as possible.

Sadly, cross-play won't be available either. The game supports cross-progression, meaning you can swap between PC and consoles at any time and pick up right where you left off, but you still have to buy a copy of the game for each platform. Blizzard lead designer Rob Gallerani hints cross-platform play may come at some point...but it won't be available at launch.

That being said, 8-player multiplayer is still in, and you can play offline, connect via TCP/IP via open Battle.net, and then connect to Realm-based Battle.net for ladder play.

"We will definitely be supporting cross-progression. Characters you make are saved on Battle.net and can be pulled for all the systems you want. But as far as cross-play, that's not something we're supporting right now. You will be able to play against people because our ladder leaderboards are global across the world and across all platforms."

"So there won't be couch co-op. We did look into that, but the game is fundamentally built around your character staying in the center of the screen, and when we started departing from that, it wasn't D2 any more. And really the name of the game with Diablo II Resurrected is the authenticity of the original experience.

"There will however be local play on the Switch."

Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

