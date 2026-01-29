Original Diablo 2 creators reveal Darkhaven, a new APRG with dynamic, destructible worlds

Three of the original creators and designers of Diablo 2--Phil Shenk, Max Schaefer, and Peter Hu--reveal a new D2-inspired action RPG with exploration.

TL;DR: Darkhaven, developed by original Diablo 2 creators at Moonbeast Productions, is a new isometric ARPG featuring dynamic, destructible worlds and skill-based combat. Combining Diablo 4-style UI with Path of Exile-inspired design, it promises immersive exploration, impactful itemization, and a personalized gameplay experience. Early Access will launch via Kickstarter.

The ARPG specialists at Moonbeast Productions have finally revealed Darkhaven, a new Diablo-like isometric click-and-loot game with a new interesting feature.

Diablo fans, keep this one on your radar: Three of the OG Blizzard North creators behind Diablo 2 are making a new action RPG that utilizes everything they've learned about making games in the past. It's called Darkhaven, and based on the newly-revealed footage, it has a very Path of Exile-style world design with destructible environments for deeper exploration, combined with some very Diablo 4-like UI design.

What makes Darkhaven unique, though, is the kind of world that Moonbeast promises to deliver; the game will have a "dynamic and destructible world" to explore, which sees players breaking out of the map confines of other ARPGs. Moonbeast will bring Darkhaven to early access via a Kickstarter campaign, but that hasn't launched just yet, however the Steam page is currently up.

If you grew up playing Diablo 2 like I did, you might recognize the names of these Blizzard North devs; Erich and Max Schaefer had an item named after them, Schafer's Hammer Legendary Mallet, and Shenk the Overseer from the Bloody Foothills in Act 5 is named after Phil Shenk.

Check below from comments from each of the Blizzard North devs as they talk up Darkhaven:

Erich Schaefer:, co-founder, chief creative officer "From the very beginning, we wanted Darkhaven to feel good to play. Movement is fun. Being able to jump over attacks, climb cliffs, dash out of danger, or swim across a lake that may or may not be infested with riverfangs changes how combat feels in this kind of game. "It's not just about numbers fighting numbers anymore. It's much more engaging. For me, it becomes more about skill, finding flow, and making smart decisions in the moment. I've never had more fun making and playing an action RPG."

Phil Shenk, co-founder and CEO: "We're incredibly excited to finally reveal Darkhaven and open its Steam page. This project represents everything we've learned about ARPGs over the last two decades, and what becomes possible when those ideas are combined with modern technology. "We're building a world that remembers what you've done, bears the scars of your victories and failures, and tells stories that only your playthrough can create. "With the community's support, we're ready to bring Darkhaven to Early Access, which will allow us to continue to build the game into the incredible experience we all want it to be."