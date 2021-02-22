NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 spotted for around $500, up from $329 MSRP

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card has an MSRP of $329, but US retailers have it on shelves already for around $500.

We are just days away from NVIDIA releasing the GeForce RTX 3060, where at the time of writing I'm knee-deep in benchmarking graphics cards at 7 o'clock in the morning -- but US retailers are listing the GeForce RTX 3060 early and it ain't pretty.

Now we have some leaked photos from US retailers courtesy of Coreteks, where the $329 MSRP that NVIDIA has stamped onto its GeForce RTX 3060 not even making it to launch. NVIDIA will not be making a GeForce RTX 3060 Founders Edition graphics card so it is all left to the AIB partners, and boy is it going to get messy.

$329 MSRP but a shelf price brand new of $485 for the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus X2 graphics card, while the flagship MSI GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING X TRIO costs $515 -- $180+ over the MSRP that NVIDIA itself has set for the GeForce RTX 3060.

If you want to go with ASUS then you're looking at $500 for the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3060 OC, or $490 for the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 OC graphics card. Here's the full breakdown of the custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards: