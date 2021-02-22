All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 spotted for around $500, up from $329 MSRP

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card has an MSRP of $329, but US retailers have it on shelves already for around $500.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 22 2021 7:26 PM CST
We are just days away from NVIDIA releasing the GeForce RTX 3060, where at the time of writing I'm knee-deep in benchmarking graphics cards at 7 o'clock in the morning -- but US retailers are listing the GeForce RTX 3060 early and it ain't pretty.

Now we have some leaked photos from US retailers courtesy of Coreteks, where the $329 MSRP that NVIDIA has stamped onto its GeForce RTX 3060 not even making it to launch. NVIDIA will not be making a GeForce RTX 3060 Founders Edition graphics card so it is all left to the AIB partners, and boy is it going to get messy.

$329 MSRP but a shelf price brand new of $485 for the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus X2 graphics card, while the flagship MSI GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING X TRIO costs $515 -- $180+ over the MSRP that NVIDIA itself has set for the GeForce RTX 3060.

If you want to go with ASUS then you're looking at $500 for the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3060 OC, or $490 for the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 OC graphics card. Here's the full breakdown of the custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards:

  • MSI RTX 3060 Gaming X Trio: $514.99
  • MSI RTX 3060 Ventus X2: $484.99
  • Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC $499.99
  • ASUS RTX 3060 ROG Strix OC $499.99
  • ASUS RTX 3060 TUF Gaming OC: $489.99
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 spotted for around $500, up from $329 MSRP 03 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 spotted for around $500, up from $329 MSRP 04 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 spotted for around $500, up from $329 MSRP 05 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 spotted for around $500, up from $329 MSRP 06 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, coreteks.tech

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

