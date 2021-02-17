All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ZOTAC brags about GPU crypto mining farm, associates it with PC gaming

ZOTAC endorsed huge GPU crypto mining farms, tags it on Twitter with #PCMR and #PcGaming that their GPUs are 'hungry for coin'.

Published Wed, Feb 17 2021 6:35 PM CST
ZOTAC stepped in a huge puddle of sh*t a few hours ago, happily posting and endorsing the huge of its GPUs with huge crypto mining farms and then tagging it with #PcGaming... yeah. It was removed, but the internet being the internet means it's forever:

In the picture you can see that ZOTAC is showing off a crypto mining rig that is powered by a bunch of their own GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge graphics cards and then ZOTAC used a bunch of hashtags that are for PC gamers. These hashtags include #PcGaming, #Gaming, #Gamers, #Tech, #PcHardware, #PcComponents, #PCMR, #PcMasterRace, and #RTX.

It seems ZOTAC has no issues with miners... and maybe that's why I can't get anymore samples out of them. I've tried, but they told me they don't have the stock... meanwhile other AIBs are sending more review samples than ever before. Maybe ZOTAC is happy to keep them all, because they're racking up those mining $$$.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

