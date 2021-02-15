Here's the official trailer to Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder himself introduces the first official trailer to Zack Snyder's Justice League, opening the trailer up with "Hey everyone, I'm excited to show you the first official trailer for Zack's Snyder's Justice League". Check it out:

The trailer opens up with the events at the end of Batman v Superman, where Superman dies in the battle with Doomsday. His scream is so loud that it traverses the galaxy and acts as a bell, that in the words of Lex Luthor at the end of Batman v Superman "cannot be unrung".

I don't want to spoil the official Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer so you should watch it for yourself, but if you want some SPOILER details from me, you'll get those below.

Superman's scream: I loved this in Batman v Superman (the scream itself when Superman's heart -- and the S on his chest -- is pierced by Doomsday) but it is much more horrific as you can see the actual soundwaves from Superman's scream expanding out across the city and then out into the galaxy. Incredible stuff, and I see this being the opening of the movie -- just like Batman v Superman started with an alternate look at the Superman v Zod battle in Man of Steel.

Lex's voice over with "the God is Dead": I didn't like Jessie Eisenberg's portrayal of Lex at first, but I came to really enjoy it after a few viewings. Especially so after watching the longer 3-hour Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition. If you haven't watched that, I highly suggest you do.

Knightmare sequence: I think we're going to see much, much more in the Knightmare side of Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Towards the end of the movie we see Cyborg standing behind Batman as he talks to the Joker -- who is played by Jared Leto, the same Joker from the David Ayer directed Suicide Squad movie.

Darkseid: We didn't get to see Darkseid in the theatrical Joss Whedon-directed Justice League, but he was always a central character to Zack Snyder's Justice League. I can't wait to see how Darkseid is used here in the movie, and whether we see a gigantic battle between him and the newly-formed Justice League.

Steppenwolf kneeling: Another thing I loved to see, Steppenwolf kneeling before what looks to be a hologram or vision -- from a motherboard or the coffin-shaped thing behind him. Darkseid is talking, or commanding Steppenwolf here and it looks great.

Better Amazonian fight: Whedon reshot a majority of Justice League, and one of the things that was heavily impacted was the fight between Steppenwolf and the Amazonians on Themyscira. Snyder knows how to do battles well, and this looks to be Lord of the Rings huge.

More Cyborg: Snyder has said previously that Cyborg was the "heart" of his movie, we see a lot more of Cyborg -- and not just as Cyborg, but as Victor Stone.

Batman being badass: Batman was SO badass in Batman v Superman, but watered down to a simp in Justice League thanks to Joss Whedon.

Alfred "can't bring down the charging bull, then don't wave the red cape at it": YES YES YES! I love this, as it's a nice touch to Lex saying "the red capes are coming" in Batman v Superman.

Flash saving Iris in slow motion: Yet another thing cut from the theatrical version, but Flash saves Iris in slow motion as she's about to have a car accident. I can't wait to see more of the Flash and his super-speed abilities in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Superman flying gravity: Superman doesn't just simply fly in Snyder's incarnation of the character, but rather controls the matter around him and that's how he flies. It was a beautiful thing to see during "First Flight" in Man of Steel -- where Superman first flies as he walks out of the Fortress of Solitude in the suit, and it's just as good here.

Batman on a TANK: THANK YOU, MR SNYDER.

Flash time travelling: I'm hoping this is where we see the Flash time travel after the Justice League has been beaten by Steppenwolf -- and he goes back in time to warn Batman that it wasn't enough, they weren't enough -- and they need Superman.

Wonder Woman fighting more fierce: This is another thing I wanted to see, Wonder Woman was fierce in Batman v Superman and then watered down (and God-powered towards the end) then super-powered down in Wonder Woman 1984 but is restored to her ass-kicking self in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Black suit Superman: I've wanted to see this for so long, since Henry Cavill teased it on his personal Instagram years ago but here it is -- : I've wanted to see this for so long, since Henry Cavill teased it on his personal Instagram years ago but here it is -- black suit Superman . It looks f***ing glorious and I can't wait to see it in action more. The silver "S" and the black cape... my god it looks amazing (huge Superman fan here).

Superman's heat vision: Another thing that I love is the heat vision that Snyder uses with Superman in the movies, and it's on show again here in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Joker's appearance at the end: A surprise for many, and very welcomed as I'm keen to see Jared Leto's R18-rated Joker in this movie.

Joker "we live in a society": This is actually a meme, with so much power it created a Change.org petition that gathered over 58,000 signature and asked WB to have Joaquin Phoenix to say "We live in a society". Snyder and his team take the social movement seriously, and this is something worth paying attention to.