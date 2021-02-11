All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Zack Snyder's Justice League new clip teases black suit Superman

The new teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League teases black suit Superman blasting out heat vision, full trailer drops Feb 14.

Published Thu, Feb 11 2021 3:11 PM CST
HBO Max is getting close to pushing the hype engines to the max for Zack Snyder's Justice League, before its full trailer drops on February 14 we have another teaser that shows off the true Superman of this movie. Superman in all his black suit glory, check it out:

The clip of black suit Superman is just a second but it's enough to see the major differences in the suit between the garbage used in Joss Whedon's what-the-F-happened Josstice League movie and the true vision shown in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Superman is blasting someone or something with his heat vision here, which should be the final battle with Steppenwolf at the new end of the movie. The teaser trailer here teases "The bell's been rung" which is for Darkseid, who we should see at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18, 2021 -- 6 days after my birthday, which is a beautiful present -- thank you, Zack.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

