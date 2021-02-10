All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition listed for $4499 AUD

Australian retailer Mwave lists GALAX's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Hall of Fame (HOF) series, with the flagship card costing $4499.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 10 2021 2:48 AM CST
GALAX is getting closer and closer to the official launch of its new GeForce RTX 3090 Hall of Fame (HOF) graphics cards, with 3 of the new cards listed on Australian retailer Mwave for up to $4500 AUD.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF, GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Premium and GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition are all listed for $3899 AUD, $3999 AUD, and $4499 AUD respectively. Australia has a 10% GST which is added to their products (fact check: I'm an Aussie) so these prices would convert, very roughly, to:

  • GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF: $3899 AUD ($2700 or so)
  • GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Premium: $3999 AUD ($2800 or so)
  • GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition: $4499 AUD ($3100 or so)

It seems Mwave is very ahead of the curve, and seems to be the first retailer in the world to list GALAX's new GeForce RTX 3090 HOF family of graphics cards.

When GALAX unveiled its new GeForce RTX 3090 HOF range of graphics cards, it did have some China exclusive models -- which aren't listed here. Those models are the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Extreme, HOF Extreme Limited Edition, and the super-elusive HOF OC Lab Edition. They are exclusive to China.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, mwave.com.au

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

