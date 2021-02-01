All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF is official, 1000W PSU recommended

GALAX unveils not just 1 but 6 new custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, with the new flagship GALAX RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab Edition.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 1 2021 6:26 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GALAX has finally made its GeForce RTX 3090 Hall of Fame (HOF) graphics cards official, with not just 1 card announced but 6 new custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF is official, 1000W PSU recommended 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 19 IMAGES

The company is using a huge triple-fan design with a gigantic 4.3-inch "HOF Panel III" display with a 480 x 272 resolution. It's not just an LCD display for information, but like a crown for your graphics card with RGB lighting blinging out your system.

All of the new 6 graphics cards in the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF family will include the same white PCB, the same 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connector, and more. But there are differences between the versions as GALAX will be selling some of them globally, and some of the new GALAX RTX 3090 HOF cards are exclusive to China.

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF is official, 1000W PSU recommended 08 | TweakTown.com

GALAX is using a 12-layer premium white PCB, which is exclusive to GALAX and will either have you love it, or hate it. There's also 14+8+4 power stages, which is the highest end power delivery you can get in the world on a graphics card. These new GALAX RTX 3090 HOF cards are no slouches.

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF is official, 1000W PSU recommended 03 | TweakTown.com
  • GALAX RTX 3090 HOF (Global) (1815MHz boost)
  • GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Extreme (China) (1800MHz boost)
  • GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Premium (Global) (1815MHz boost)
  • GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Extreme Limited Edition (China) (1860MHz boost)
  • GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition (Global) (1875MHz boost)
  • GALAX RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab Edition (China) (1905MHz boost)

The bigger difference here between the cards is the TGP, with the GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Extreme and GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Extreme Limited Edition both having 420W TGP (450W max). The flagship GALAX RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab Edition drives up higher with a 460W TGP, and 500W max.

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF is official, 1000W PSU recommended 10 | TweakTown.comGALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF is official, 1000W PSU recommended 11 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1599.99
$1449.99$1549.99$1369.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/1/2021 at 5:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.