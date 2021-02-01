GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF is official, 1000W PSU recommended

GALAX unveils not just 1 but 6 new custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, with the new flagship GALAX RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab Edition.

GALAX has finally made its GeForce RTX 3090 Hall of Fame (HOF) graphics cards official, with not just 1 card announced but 6 new custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

The company is using a huge triple-fan design with a gigantic 4.3-inch "HOF Panel III" display with a 480 x 272 resolution. It's not just an LCD display for information, but like a crown for your graphics card with RGB lighting blinging out your system.

All of the new 6 graphics cards in the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF family will include the same white PCB, the same 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connector, and more. But there are differences between the versions as GALAX will be selling some of them globally, and some of the new GALAX RTX 3090 HOF cards are exclusive to China.

GALAX is using a 12-layer premium white PCB, which is exclusive to GALAX and will either have you love it, or hate it. There's also 14+8+4 power stages, which is the highest end power delivery you can get in the world on a graphics card. These new GALAX RTX 3090 HOF cards are no slouches.

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF (Global) (1815MHz boost)

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Extreme (China) (1800MHz boost)

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Premium (Global) (1815MHz boost)

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Extreme Limited Edition (China) (1860MHz boost)

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition (Global) (1875MHz boost)

GALAX RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab Edition (China) (1905MHz boost)

The bigger difference here between the cards is the TGP, with the GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Extreme and GALAX RTX 3090 HOF Extreme Limited Edition both having 420W TGP (450W max). The flagship GALAX RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab Edition drives up higher with a 460W TGP, and 500W max.