GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF smashes 16 world records, GPU hits 3GHz

This is the first 3GHz+ GeForce RTX 3090 overclock done by GALAX, with the new flagship GALAX RTX 3090 HOF graphics card.

GALAX has just revealed its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics cards, with OGS from HwBox Hellas OC Team and Rauf from Alza OC -- both professional overclockers -- using the new GALAX RTX 3090 HOF to smash some world records.

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

They used liquid nitrogen cooling to push the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics cards to their 3GHz+ limits as well as GPUPI software, breaking 16 world records with their massively-overclocked GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics card. OGS got his GALAX RTX 3090 HOF sample to hit 2805MHz boost with the actual GPU clocks touching 3015MHz using HPUPI 3.2 1B, which is incredible.

Rauf saw his GALAX RTX 3090 HOF hitting 2795MHz and a true clock of 3000MHz -- just short of OGS. Rauf commented: "Amazing Galax 3090 HOF! Unbinned, random card :)" while OGS said: "First 3+ GHz 3090 done by Galax. The way its meant to be overclocked. :) HOF is back. Thanks to Galax, ASUS, Crucial and Thermal Grizzly for the support".