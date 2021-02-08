All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Grand Theft Auto V sales hit 140 million worldwide

Grand Theft Auto V has now shot past 140 million sales in 13 years on the market, and will sell even more on PS5, Xbox Series X.

Published Mon, Feb 8 2021 4:24 PM CST
GTA V sales are now up to 140 million across two console generations, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirms in a recent Q3 earnings report.

13 years after its initial release, GTA V is still a sales revenue monster. Take-Two announced the game has now shipped 140 million copies across PS4, Xbox One, PC, and older-gen hardware like the PS3 and Xbox 360. That's a +5 million sales increase over last quarter, and GTA V has now consistently sold 5 million units every quarter for three periods.

GTA V and Grand Theft Auto Online both impacted the $814 million net bookings earned in Q3'21. GTA Online helped buffer the massive $472 million in microtransactions that Take-Two earned during the period, whereas GTA V full game sales pushed the remaining $341 million from software purchases.

GTA V will continue its long-winded legacy when it re-releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles in 2021, complete with higher-end optimizations like upgraded visuals and faster load times.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

