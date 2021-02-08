Grand Theft Auto V sales hit 140 million worldwide

Grand Theft Auto V has now shot past 140 million sales in 13 years on the market, and will sell even more on PS5, Xbox Series X.

GTA V sales are now up to 140 million across two console generations, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirms in a recent Q3 earnings report.

13 years after its initial release, GTA V is still a sales revenue monster. Take-Two announced the game has now shipped 140 million copies across PS4, Xbox One, PC, and older-gen hardware like the PS3 and Xbox 360. That's a +5 million sales increase over last quarter, and GTA V has now consistently sold 5 million units every quarter for three periods.

GTA V and Grand Theft Auto Online both impacted the $814 million net bookings earned in Q3'21. GTA Online helped buffer the massive $472 million in microtransactions that Take-Two earned during the period, whereas GTA V full game sales pushed the remaining $341 million from software purchases.

GTA V will continue its long-winded legacy when it re-releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles in 2021, complete with higher-end optimizations like upgraded visuals and faster load times.