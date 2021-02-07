All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

This 20 x GeForce RTX 30 gaming laptop crypto farm makes $74K per year

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 gaming laptops are being bought in bulk by Chinese crypto mining farms, 20 x laptops make $74K per year.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 7 2021 6:46 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Uh, so if you thought using 78 x GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards to mine cryptocurrency was nuts -- now crypto miners are scooping up GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops and mining crypto with them. 20 x of these RTX 3060 gaming laptops are making $74,000 per year...

This 20 x GeForce RTX 30 gaming laptop crypto farm makes K per year 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

We all know how impossible it is to buy graphics cards right now, so some Chinese crypto miners are buying NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops and using them to mine crypto., Weibo blogger called 神鱼BTCe has shared images to their social media, showing off the GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops all stacked up.

You can see in the images both above and below, all of the new GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards -- from Chinese OEM company Hasee.

This 20 x GeForce RTX 30 gaming laptop crypto farm makes $74K per year 01 | TweakTown.com

The laptops themselves cost just over $1000 each, so the 20 x GeForce RTX 3060 series gaming laptops would cost $20,000 or so. If you had cheap enough power it would be a great investment given how cryptocurrency prices -- and in-particular Ethereum, are mooning right now.

Our friends at TechARP have worked out what a single GeForce RTX 3060 laptop should average out, with ETH mining:

  • 0.000265045 ETH per hour
  • 0.00636108 ETH per day
  • 0.1908324 ETH per month (30 days)
  • 2.3217942 ETH per year

That means if you had 20 laptops with the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics inside you're looking at a huge:

  • $8.908 per hour
  • $213.80 per day
  • $6,413.87 per month (30 days)
  • $78,035 per year

At that rate, you'd actually pay off the investment of the laptops ($20K) inside of 4 months (if ETH prices stay the same). The rate of electricity in China is about RMB 0.545, or about US$0.084, per kWh. Each laptop should use around 250W of power on average, which adds another $3679 per year.

With that into consideration, the 20 x GeForce RTX 3060 gaming laptops are making $6400+ per month and $74,000+ per year. Pretty incredible!

This 20 x GeForce RTX 30 gaming laptop crypto farm makes $74K per year 03 | TweakTown.com
This 20 x GeForce RTX 30 gaming laptop crypto farm makes $74K per year 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF VR Ready Gaming Laptop

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1000.30
$1000.30--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/8/2021 at 3:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techarp.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.