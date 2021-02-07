This 20 x GeForce RTX 30 gaming laptop crypto farm makes $74K per year

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 gaming laptops are being bought in bulk by Chinese crypto mining farms, 20 x laptops make $74K per year.

Uh, so if you thought using 78 x GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards to mine cryptocurrency was nuts -- now crypto miners are scooping up GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops and mining crypto with them. 20 x of these RTX 3060 gaming laptops are making $74,000 per year...

We all know how impossible it is to buy graphics cards right now, so some Chinese crypto miners are buying NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops and using them to mine crypto., Weibo blogger called 神鱼BTCe has shared images to their social media, showing off the GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops all stacked up.

You can see in the images both above and below, all of the new GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards -- from Chinese OEM company Hasee.

The laptops themselves cost just over $1000 each, so the 20 x GeForce RTX 3060 series gaming laptops would cost $20,000 or so. If you had cheap enough power it would be a great investment given how cryptocurrency prices -- and in-particular Ethereum, are mooning right now.

Our friends at TechARP have worked out what a single GeForce RTX 3060 laptop should average out, with ETH mining:

0.000265045 ETH per hour

0.00636108 ETH per day

0.1908324 ETH per month (30 days)

2.3217942 ETH per year

That means if you had 20 laptops with the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics inside you're looking at a huge:

$8.908 per hour

$213.80 per day

$6,413.87 per month (30 days)

$78,035 per year

At that rate, you'd actually pay off the investment of the laptops ($20K) inside of 4 months (if ETH prices stay the same). The rate of electricity in China is about RMB 0.545, or about US$0.084, per kWh. Each laptop should use around 250W of power on average, which adds another $3679 per year.

With that into consideration, the 20 x GeForce RTX 3060 gaming laptops are making $6400+ per month and $74,000+ per year. Pretty incredible!