This 78 x GeForce RTX 3080 crypto mining rig makes $128,000 per year

78 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards mining crypto: should be making around $12,840 per year in ETH mining alone.

You might be finding it impossible to buy a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card worldwide right now, but crypto miners have their hands-on a lot of them -- and this crypto miner has 78 x GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards for a huge ETH mine.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Simon Byrne built this crypto mining setup which consists of 13 x 6 card arrays for a total of 78 GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards. Each card should be using around 300W of power, so this 78 x GPU crypto mine would be using around 23.4 kilowatts of power to run -- and then there's AC on top.

Our friends at TechARP breaking down the pricing noting that Bryne is based in Las Vegas, taking that into consideration when talking about how much the mine costs to run. As for the GPUs, we're looking at the base mine costing around $100,000 or so:

RTX 3080: $699 (launch price)

RTX 3080: $1199 (shortage price)

$1199 x 78 = $93,522

Total: $93,522

Better yet, what about pricing up how much the crypto mine costs in power and how much it's making from mining ETH. Bryne is based in Las Vegas where electricty costs are at around 8.43 cents per kWh, with electricity estimated to cost around $1444. TechARP estimates well here, adding that making it $2166 per month (accounting for a 50% increase in electricity costs associated with air condition costs).

A single GeForce RTX 3080 has a hash rate of around 83MH/s using Ethash (Phoenix) algorithm, which should generate around 0.22236870 ETH worth $165 each month. The entire system with 78 cards should generate a total of around 17.3 ETH per month which is worth (right now) around $12,840 per month.

If you take away the electricity costs, that will drop the profit to around $10,674 per month -- or $128,088 per year.

Not bad at all!