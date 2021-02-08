All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Battlefield 6 could have free-to-play battle royale mode

Battlefield 6 will not only have next-gen destruction, but also a free-to-play battle royale mode for EA DICE's next-gen FPS.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 8 2021 10:53 PM CST
Battlefield 6 is going to be a huge release for EA this year, with the latest leaks teasing next-gen destruction in Battlefield 6 with "unscripted skyscraper destruction" on the cards.

But there is another news nugget here with Battlefield 6: it might have a free-to-play mode for BF6 that will be part of the battle pass system. We don't know what type of battle royale experience to expect in Battlefield 6, but it has to be better than the dumpster fire that was the battle royale 'Firestorm' mode in Battlefield V.

We might not see this come to fruition, but I doubt EA DICE is sitting there not thinking about having a battle royale mode for Battlefield 6 when it has been so mega successful for Activision-Blizzard with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale mode Warzone. We already know from previous rumors that Battlefield 6 development was being influenced by Call of Duty: Warzone's success, too.

The leaks from Tom Henderson also suggest that Battlefield 6 and its battle pass seasons lasting around 8-10 weeks each, which is similar to popular games like Apex Legends.

Battlefield V Definitive Edition - PC [Online Game Code]

NEWS SOURCE:gamerant.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

