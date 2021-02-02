All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Battlefield 6: Spring reveal, 2021 launch, all-out military warfare

EA teases new Battlefield 6 info like 'all-out military warfare,' massive, immersive battles with 'more players than ever before'

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Feb 2 2021 5:54 PM CST   |   Updated Tue, Feb 2 2021 6:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA says Battlefield 6 will feature "all-out military warfare" and all but confirms the massive 128-player rumors we've been hearing about.

Battlefield 6: Spring reveal, 2021 launch, all-out military warfare 345 | TweakTown.com

According to EA, the next Battlefield will be bigger than ever before. EA CEO Andrew Wilson teases absolutely huge maps, more players than ever before, and big next-gen console upgrades. No specifics on perf targets were revealed, but EA did confirm Battlefield 6 is farther along than any other previous game--which signals DICE has been working on it for some time.

This is good news considering the game is set to release Holiday 2021 on next-gen systems and PC. A full reveal is coming sometime in Spring, the company said.

"We're looking forward to sharing a lot more about our FY22 plans in the months ahead, including our next Battlefield experience, which will mark a return to all-out military warfare. The game takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive, immersive battles to life with more players than ever before,"Wilson said in EA's recent earnings call.

"Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level. The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones. We'll reveal the game in the spring, and deliver a defining Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season."

EA Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen praised DICE's progress with the new FPS:

"I can tell you now that the Battlefield team is doing an incredible job. They're way ahead of where they were in prior product cycles, on track for their earliest feature complete in franchise history."

Buy at Amazon

Battlefield V - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.93
$20.99$21.43$19.79
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2021 at 6:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:s22.q4cdn.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.