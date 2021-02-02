Battlefield 6: Spring reveal, 2021 launch, all-out military warfare

EA teases new Battlefield 6 info like 'all-out military warfare,' massive, immersive battles with 'more players than ever before'

EA says Battlefield 6 will feature "all-out military warfare" and all but confirms the massive 128-player rumors we've been hearing about.

According to EA, the next Battlefield will be bigger than ever before. EA CEO Andrew Wilson teases absolutely huge maps, more players than ever before, and big next-gen console upgrades. No specifics on perf targets were revealed, but EA did confirm Battlefield 6 is farther along than any other previous game--which signals DICE has been working on it for some time.

This is good news considering the game is set to release Holiday 2021 on next-gen systems and PC. A full reveal is coming sometime in Spring, the company said.

"We're looking forward to sharing a lot more about our FY22 plans in the months ahead, including our next Battlefield experience, which will mark a return to all-out military warfare. The game takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive, immersive battles to life with more players than ever before,"Wilson said in EA's recent earnings call.

"Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level. The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones. We'll reveal the game in the spring, and deliver a defining Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season."

EA Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen praised DICE's progress with the new FPS:

"I can tell you now that the Battlefield team is doing an incredible job. They're way ahead of where they were in prior product cycles, on track for their earliest feature complete in franchise history."