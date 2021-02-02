Over 60 Oculus games have made over a million dollars

More than 60 Oculus games have already pulled in more than a million dollars and a handful have brought in more than 10x that much.

Oculus today announced that there are over 60 games That have generated more than $1,000,000 in sales to date, with most of them making far more than 1,000,000.

Oculus launched the quest platform in 2019, and since then, the company has sold multiple million quest headsets. Quest 2 is selling exceptionally well, and so is the software that goes along with it. Many developers have announced that they have made huge sales, including the developers of Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted, which hit the $1,000,000 mark in just over a week and Onward, which hit that same number in four days.

Onward has since gone on to bring in more than $10 million of revenue from the Oculus Quest platform alone.

These numbers represent solid income for these software developers, which indicates that this is becoming a lucrative industry for newcomers.

Among the Oculus top sellers is, of course, Beat Saber; one of the few games we have sales numbers for. Beat Saber has sold 40 million songs and 4,000,000 copies of the game, but that's across all VR platforms. It's unclear how many of those are on Quest and rift, but probably a large number of people own beat Saber on Quest.

Population: One is also a runaway hit. The game launched after Quest 2, and it has already surpassed $10 million in sales, making it one of the faster-selling games on any VR platform.

Oculus said that the games with the best traction are the ones with multiplayer experiences. Rec Room, VRChat, Echo VR, Onward, and Population: One are all among the most played and most engaging games available on Quest.

It's not just games that are doing well on Quest. Fitness titles are also getting lots of traction. Oculus said that Supernatural doubled its subscription base since Quest 2 shipped, and fitXR has seen four times the engagement and an increase in sales of more than 535% in the fourth quarter of last year.

The Quest platform's sales momentum is going very well, and it doesn't look like things are going to slow down. Oculus said that it recently received enough submissions for games to cause a backlog that spurred changes to its content approval processes.

We should see many new games coming, including some that we already know about, like Sniper Elite VR, The Climb 2, and Lone Echo 2, but it sounds like we'll see plenty of as-yet unannounced content comping soon.