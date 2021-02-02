EA's Star Wars games have made $3 billion, multiple new games in dev

Despite multiple game cancellations, Electronic Arts isn't ready to give up on Star Wars and the billions the franchise pulls in.

EA has made over $3 billion from Star Wars games and the publisher has no plans to abandon the franchise.

EA has a rocky history with Star Wars games. The publisher has cancelled three high-profile titles to date; Project Ragtag, an ambitious bounty hunter/Uncharted game that died alongside Visceral Games; Project Orca, an open-world game from EA Vancouver; and Project Viking, a Battlefront-style spin-off also from EA Vancouver.

As a result, Disney has now given other studios like Ubisoft the rights to make their own Star Wars games.

But EA isn't ready to give up on Star Wars, though. The IP is simply too lucrative. Battlefront I & II have sold a combined 33 million copies, and that doesn't include EA's other major earners.

In a recent Q3'21 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed its Star Wars games have generated a whopping $3 billion in combined net booking revenues. Those earnings are spread across games like KOTOR, The Old Republic, Battlefront I & II, Jedi Fallen Order, and Galaxy of Heroes.

Wilson also says that EA is 'confident and comfortable' with its position, and that gamers shouldn't expect one last game. EA has multiple new Star Wars projects in development, including Jedi Fallen Order 2, and possibly even Battlefront 3.

"In terms of Star Wars, I don't think that you should imagine the fact that other people will build Star Wars games is going to change our commitment to that IP or our ability to build the appropriate number of games," Wilson said.

"As I said before, we've had a long partnership with Disney that has allowed us to establish some very strong franchises like Battlefront, Galaxy of Heroes, and Jedi Fallen Order, and Squadrons. You should expect us to continue to invest in our Star Wars relationship."

"It's been very profitable at this point--$3 billion in net bookings, and we're excited about what we'll be able to do in the future. But you shouldn't read this as necessarily as us building the last titles.

"I think what you should take from us more broadly in the company is that we believe in our ability to execute and deliver great, high-quality, deeply-engaging content to our fans across both our sports business, our wholly-owned IP business, and our licensed partnership business like we have with Star Wars. We feel confident and comfortable that we're going to be able to deliver great games for the future."