Rumor: Battlefront 3 is in development, but Battlefield 6 comes first

Rumor has it that DICE is beginning early work on Battlefront 3, but Battlefield 6 will be the main focus throughout 2021.

Battlefront 3 is reportedly in development for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, a new rumor alleges.

It's been a long time since the last Battlefront game. Right now DICE is busily crafting a true next-gen Battlefield game that leverages the full power of modern PC hardware and the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. DICE's Frostbite engine is being re-tooled, optimized, and upgraded to show significant in-game enhancements for Battlefield 6, including massively improved destruction, faster loading times, AI-based machine learning, and 128-player multiplayer.

Apparently DICE isn't done with Battlefront just yet, though. A new rumor suggests EA will release Battlefront 3 by 2023 and that DICE is currently laying out the early plans for the sequel. Battlefield 6 comes first (as it should considering it's DICE's baby), and the new Star Wars game should explore new horizons not seen in the previous games.

Remember this is just a rumor that popped up on Reddit and so far there's not a lot of validity here.

Yes, it's true EA is still making Star Wars games, and that it has multiple new titles in development set in the IP. Respawn is working on Jedi Fallen Order 2, and EA CEO Andrew Wilson also said the company will "double down" on their partnership with Disney.

That being said, EA has already cancelled a Battlefront spin-off game from its EA Vancouver studio.

We ultimately know more Star Wars games are coming, and a new Battlefront game makes sense because it leverages DICE's FPS strong suit, but really don't know any more specifics.