There's now r/SatoshiStreetBets, the crypto version of WallStreetBets

The crypto version of WallStreetBets is here, with r/SatoshiStreetBets, described beautifully as 'Like 4chan found a GPU rig'

Published Sun, Jan 31 2021 7:17 PM CST
We all know how much WallStreetBets has been in the headlines -- so too has u/DeepFuckingValue who kicked all of this off with GameStop -- and pretty much matching Robinhood at this point, but now we're joined by the self-proclaimed "crypto version of WallStreetBets" with SatoshiStreetBets.

The r/SatoshiStreetBets subreddit was created nearly a year ago on February 23, 2020 -- and is now getting a big injection of users and posts because of the huge push of not just WallStreetBets and GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Nokia and other stocks -- but cryptocurrencies are pumping, too.

DOGE has gone ballistic, with diamond hands holding that up hundreds of percent, with some posters on r/SatoshiStreetBets wanting to see GameStop accepting DogeCoin as a payment. That might sound crazy, but I don't think it's crazy anymore. GameStop would be nuts not to cater to all the people that have rallied behind it, and literally put their money where their mouths are and held the line.

In recent WallStreetBets and Robinhood news, a WSB troll paid to have a 'SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD' banner flown around San Francisco, and right over the Robinhood HQ. You can't make it up... you can read more on that story here.

