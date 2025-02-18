All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Days Gone Remaster upgrade will cost $49.99 for some players, and $10 for others

Days Gone Remastered found in hot water again after players realize only some gamers will be able to upgrade for $10, while others will have to pay $49.99.

Days Gone Remaster upgrade will cost $49.99 for some players, and $10 for others
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sony announced Days Gone Remastered, facing criticism for minimal graphical improvements. Only some players can upgrade for $10, while PlayStation Plus users must pay $49.99.

Sony announced the Days Gone remaster, and while already taking some flack for its seemingly lackluster graphical improvements, players have now realized only some players will be able to upgrade for $10, while others will have to pay $49.99.

Days Gone Remaster upgrade will cost $49.99 for some players, and $10 for others 65115661565
2

The new problem with Days Gone Remastered was spotted by fans and posted on the r/PlayStationPlus subreddit, where it states within the Days Gone Remastered's fine print that "Game redemptions via PlayStation Plus are not eligible for upgrade," meaning PlayStation Plus players will have to pay the full $49.99 for access to Days Gone Remastered at it's discounted price, compared to digital or disc copy owners that only have to pay $10.

It appears that the general sentiment in the subreddit, or at least on that post, is that many players would be happy to pay $10 for the remastered version of the game but won't pay the full $49.99 if the game is already sitting in their library thanks to PS Plus. Bend Studios, the developer of Days Gone Remastered, announced the remastered version of the game will be released on April 25, 2025, and that the new version has been built for PS5 and supports Tempest 3D Audio, VRR, DualSense's haptic feed, and adaptive triggers. The remaster comes with improved framerate and graphics, with the latter currently up for debate.

Additionally, Days Gone Remastered includes new modes and features. If you are interested in reading more about Days Gone Remastered, check out the PlayStation Store listing for it here.

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, insider-gaming.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

