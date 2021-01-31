All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
WallStreetBets troll flies 'SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD' banner over HQ

GameStop investor from WallStreetBets paid a pilot to fly 'SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD' banner over San Francisco, and Robinhood HQ.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 31 2021 2:24 PM CST
Not all heroes wear capes, but this guy did in a way -- but his cape was a huge banner behind a plane that read: "SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD". See... a true hero.

Kaspar on Twitter said: "It's happening. At 3-4:30pm PST a plane will be flying a banner over San Francisco that says "SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD" and I slid the pilot some extra $$ to circle right above RobinHood's HQ for a while. Go take some photos, I don't even live there".

Absolutely beautiful. Here is the flight path if you missed it:

WallStreetBets troll flies 'SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD' banner over HQ 01 | TweakTown.com
And a picture of the "SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD" banner before it was flying through the air above and over the Robinhood HQ.

WallStreetBets troll flies 'SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD' banner over HQ 02 | TweakTown.com

The follow up tweet sees Kaspar continuing the troll, asking: "When i die just put this video of a banner that says "SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD" being flown over their HQ on my gravestone #SuckMyNutsRobinhood".

Can't make it up, what a guy.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

