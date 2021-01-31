WallStreetBets troll flies 'SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD' banner over HQ

GameStop investor from WallStreetBets paid a pilot to fly 'SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD' banner over San Francisco, and Robinhood HQ.

Not all heroes wear capes, but this guy did in a way -- but his cape was a huge banner behind a plane that read: "SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD". See... a true hero.

Kaspar on Twitter said: "It's happening. At 3-4:30pm PST a plane will be flying a banner over San Francisco that says "SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD" and I slid the pilot some extra $$ to circle right above RobinHood's HQ for a while. Go take some photos, I don't even live there".

Absolutely beautiful. Here is the flight path if you missed it:

And a picture of the "SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD" banner before it was flying through the air above and over the Robinhood HQ.

The follow up tweet sees Kaspar continuing the troll, asking: "When i die just put this video of a banner that says "SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD" being flown over their HQ on my gravestone #SuckMyNutsRobinhood".

Can't make it up, what a guy.