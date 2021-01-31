Corsair MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition SSD: 7GB/sec and it's liquid cooled!

Corsair has just unveiled its new MP600 Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSDs, with 3 new entries: the MP600 CORE, MP600 PRO, & MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition.

The flagship liquid cooled MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition is a beast, the company's first-ever M.2 SSD with an integrated Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block. Corsair comes out swinging in 2021 with the liquid cooled MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition, with the XM2 Water Block also available to purchase on its own, and can be used on any M.2 SSD that comes in the 2280 form factor.

When it comes to performance on the new Corsair MP600 PRO, we're looking at read speeds of up to 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) while writes scale up to 6.5GB/sec (6550MB/sec). Corsair makes it new MP600 PRO SSDs available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, with the company promising a larger 4TB model is on the way. If you want the liquid cooled MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition, then you're limited to just 2TB capacity unfortunately.

As for pricing, we're looking at $225 for the Corsair MP600 PRO 1TB drive, while the liquid cooled MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition 2TB drive costs $460.