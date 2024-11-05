Corsair unleashes MP700 Elite PCIe 5.0 SSD in 1TB and 2TB flavors, starting at $145

Corsair's new MP700 Elite is equipped with 3D TLC NAND and offers read speeds of up to 10,000MB/s along with sequential writes of up to 8,500MB/s.

Corsair has announced that its new MP700 Elite SSDs are now available to buy.

Corsair's MP700 Elite SSD comes in 1TB and 2TB flavors, but no 4TB model is available yet (Image Credit: Corsair)

The MP700 Elite is a PCIe 5.0 SSD using 3D TLC NAND that benefits from read speeds of up to 10,000MB/s and sequential writes of up to 8,500MB/s, with the drive available in 1TB or 2TB flavors.

Corsair observes:

"Utilizing the compact M.2 2280 form factor, the MP700 Elite is available both with a heatsink for desktop motherboards, and also without a heatsink for use with integrated motherboard cooling and in compatible laptops."

You get a five-year warranty with the MP700 Elite, and the drive has a rated endurance of 1200TBW for the 2TB version, and 600TBW for the 1TB model.

Corsair's MP700 Elite is on sale now as we mentioned at the outset, at the firm's own web store, but the 1TB model is currently marked as out of stock - the price tag on the entry-level flavor is $145. The 2TB model is available, though, and is priced at $255.

Over at Newegg, though, you can get the 1TB drive for the same price, and it is in stock (at the time of writing). Initially, the MP700 Elite is looking rather pricey, but this is clearly a decent SSD performance-wise and we expect prices to drift down from these initial launch levels (fingers crossed).

Earlier this year, we reviewed the Corsair MP700 Pro SE SSD and found it to be an excellent drive. That was the 4TB offering, and the new Elite model isn't available at the capacity to begin with, but might be eventually (it's more than likely we'd bet).