All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

NVIDIA delists GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Editions in Europe

NVIDIA is no longer listing its Founders Edition graphics cards in Europe, which could be a sign of things to come unfortunately.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 28 2021 2:38 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has removed listings of their Founders Edition graphic cards in European stores, which seems to be a sad day indeed.

VideoCardz reports that NVIDIA doesn't sell its graphics cards through its webstore in all EU countries, where it sells them through external stores. NVIDIA lists the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition on its Polish website, but they're completely sold out.

No other EU webstores have Founders Edition graphics cards listed, but there's no reason behind the move by NVIDIA. The company could have no stock right now and removed them temporarily, or it could be a sadder affair and FE cards are finished in Europe and won't be sold again.

We'll know more in the coming weeks I guess.

NVIDIA delists GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Editions in Europe 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2299.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/28/2021 at 2:38 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, igorslab.de

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.