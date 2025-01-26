All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

MSI's new Afterburner Beta now has GeForce RTX 50 support, works with RTX 5090 and RTX 5080

MSI's new Afterburner Beta supports GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, integrates G-Assist, and experimental support for Ryzen 9000, Core Ultra 200 series CPUs.

Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Beta 5 introduces support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, including quad-fan control and future G-Assist integration. It also offers experimental support for AMD Ryzen 9000 and Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs, a new MSI Windows 11 Dark skin, and updated plugins for enhanced functionality.

MSI's new Afterburner beta is here, with support for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs, and you can download it right here.

2

The new MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Beta 5 was unleashed by Afterburner creator Unwinder, with support for RTX 50 series GPUs as well as quad-fan control support for reference design RTX 50 series graphics cards. There's also added software for future G-Assist integration, and experimental support for AMD Ryzen 9000 series and Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs.

MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Beta 5 features:

  • Added NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50x0 series graphics cards support:
  • Added quad fan control support for reference design NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50x0 series graphics cards
  • Added software interface for future G-Assist integration
  • MSI Windows 11 Dark skin is selected as default application skin now. Please take a note that quad fan control GUI is currently available in Dark and Light editions of MSI Windows 11 skins only. If you prefer to use some older legacy skins on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50x0 with 3 or 4 independently controllable fans, you may still switch between all fans in async fan control mode by pressing + repeatedly
  • Added new MSI Special skin by Drerex design. New skin natively supports quad fan control feature on reference design NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50x0 series graphics cards
  • Added voltage control support for low-cost revisions of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40x0 GPUs
  • Refactored CPU info database format provides more simplified and unified future database updates for MSI Afterburner monitoring HAL, CPU.dll sample plugin and RivaTuner Statistics Server's own monitoring HAL
  • Updated HwInfo.dll plugin. Now the plugin can automatically spawn new versions on HwInfo, which now store path to installed application in slightly different installer's registry key
  • Added experimental support for AMD Ryzen 9xxx CPUs
  • Added experimental support for Intel Arrow Lake CPUs
  • RivaTuner Statistics Server has been upgraded to v7.3.7 Beta 5
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

