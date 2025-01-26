MSI's new Afterburner Beta now has GeForce RTX 50 support, works with RTX 5090 and RTX 5080

TL;DR: MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Beta 5 introduces support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, including quad-fan control and future G-Assist integration. It also offers experimental support for AMD Ryzen 9000 and Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs, a new MSI Windows 11 Dark skin, and updated plugins for enhanced functionality. MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Beta 5 introduces support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, including quad-fan control and future G-Assist integration. It also offers experimental support for AMD Ryzen 9000 and Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs, a new MSI Windows 11 Dark skin, and updated plugins for enhanced functionality.

MSI's new Afterburner beta is here, with support for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs, and you can download it right here.

The new MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Beta 5 was unleashed by Afterburner creator Unwinder, with support for RTX 50 series GPUs as well as quad-fan control support for reference design RTX 50 series graphics cards. There's also added software for future G-Assist integration, and experimental support for AMD Ryzen 9000 series and Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs.

MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Beta 5 features: