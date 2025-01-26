MSI's new Afterburner Beta now has GeForce RTX 50 support, works with RTX 5090 and RTX 5080

MSI's new Afterburner beta is here, with support for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs, and you can download it right here.
The new MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Beta 5 was unleashed by Afterburner creator Unwinder, with support for RTX 50 series GPUs as well as quad-fan control support for reference design RTX 50 series graphics cards. There's also added software for future G-Assist integration, and experimental support for AMD Ryzen 9000 series and Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs.
- Read more: MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM SOC Review
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Review
MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Beta 5 features:
- Added NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50x0 series graphics cards support:
- Added quad fan control support for reference design NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50x0 series graphics cards
- Added software interface for future G-Assist integration
- MSI Windows 11 Dark skin is selected as default application skin now. Please take a note that quad fan control GUI is currently available in Dark and Light editions of MSI Windows 11 skins only. If you prefer to use some older legacy skins on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50x0 with 3 or 4 independently controllable fans, you may still switch between all fans in async fan control mode by pressing
+ repeatedly
- Added new MSI Special skin by Drerex design. New skin natively supports quad fan control feature on reference design NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50x0 series graphics cards
- Added voltage control support for low-cost revisions of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40x0 GPUs
- Refactored CPU info database format provides more simplified and unified future database updates for MSI Afterburner monitoring HAL, CPU.dll sample plugin and RivaTuner Statistics Server's own monitoring HAL
- Updated HwInfo.dll plugin. Now the plugin can automatically spawn new versions on HwInfo, which now store path to installed application in slightly different installer's registry key
- Added experimental support for AMD Ryzen 9xxx CPUs
- Added experimental support for Intel Arrow Lake CPUs
- RivaTuner Statistics Server has been upgraded to v7.3.7 Beta 5