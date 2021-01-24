ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 240 CPU cooler features 3.5-inch LCD display

ASUS is about to launch its slick new ROG RYUJIN II 240 CPU cooler, its new flagship dual-fan cooler for your new Intel or AMD CPU with a gigantic 3.5-inch LCD display.

The new design of the ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 240 CPU cooler was shown off by ASUS Technical Marketing Manager Juan Jose Guerrero III, showing off the new cooler installed into an ASUS Z590 ROG Maximus HERO motherboard. Check it out:

The ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 240 CPU cooler is an upgrade over its predecessor that featured a smaller 1.77-inch LiveDash OLED display, while the ROG RYUJIN II 240 CPU cooler packs a huge 3.5-inch display that as VideoCardz aptly points out... is the same size as the Apple iPhone 4 smartphone display.

We don't know what else is going on under the hood with the ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 240 CPU cooler, not do we know the pricing or when it'll be released. But going from the previous model which debuted at $220... we should expect the new, larger, bigger, badder ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 240 CPU cooler to be more expensive -- or at least the same $220 price point, minimum.