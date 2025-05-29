Lian Li's new HYDROSHIFT II LCD-C Series AIOs includes a dial that lets you change the display

Lian Li's new HYDROSHIFT II LCD-C Series is now available to order, offering a unique offline dial for changing the pump display and a 'tubeless' look.

Lian Li's next-gen AIO cooler for Intel and AMD CPUs is here. The HYDROSHIFT II LCD-C 360 Series, which sports a unique and impressive design, is now available starting from $159.99 (for the fanless option). One design aspect that stands out is that the redesigned flexible tubes can be side-mounted to the 360mm radiator for improved chassis compatibility and a "tubeless appearance."

Lian Li's HYDROSHIFT II LCD-C 360 Series features a 'tubeless' look once installed.

Of course, you can still see the tubing as it leads to the pump and the CPU cover, but the included sliding tube clamp allows you to align it perfectly with your build to minimize the amount of AIO tubing you see. Another aspect that stands out is that the pump mounting latches into place before screwing it in, making the whole installation process easier than ever.

As the name suggests, the HYDROSHIFT II LCD-C 360 Series includes a 2.1-inch IPS LCD with a 480x480 pixel resolution, 500 nits brightness, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Displays on an AIO pump are standard, and we saw hundreds at Computex last week. However, the HYDROSHIFT II LCD-C includes an Offline software-free mode for changing the display, thanks to the inclusion of a rotatable cap on the pump.

Lian Li notes that turning the cap clockwise cycles through 13 different LCD background presets, with coolant temperature and RPM data displayed without needing a USB connection or software. For the HYDROSHIFT II LCD-C 360CL model, which includes ARGB fans, fan lighting is also changed. The L-Wireless Sync Controller also enables a Wireless mode to get more info, like GPU usage and GPU temperature data, without connecting the AIO directly to the motherboard. And finally, with USB mode, you can also upload different images and videos to the display, get more system info, or use it as a secondary display.

Lian Li HYDROSHIFT II LCD-C series AIOs are available in black or white and in three different models: HYDROSHIFT II LCD-C 360TL, pre-installed with UNI FAN TL Wireless for $239.99, HYDROSHIFT II LCD-C 360CL, pre-installed with UNI FAN CL Wireless for $179.99, and HYDROSHIFT II LCD-C 360N, a fanless option for $159.99. All come with a 6-year warranty.