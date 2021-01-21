Capcom confirms Resident Evil 8 release date and free PS5 upgrade

Capcom finally reveals Resident Evil VIII's release date, and it's a ways away.

Today Capcom confirmed a bunch of Resident Evil Village details that fans will appreciate. The game will release on May 7, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, complete with next-gen upgrades. Anyone who buys a PS4 copy will also get a free PS5 copy, and the game will feature Smart Delivery on the Xbox One/Series platforms. This is well after Capcom's FY2020 period ends in March.

Resident Evil 8 will also be the first mainline RE game to utilize Capcom's new next-gen RE Engine upgrades. The game will be optimized to harness the power of the PS5 and Xbox SeriesX/S systems, complete with ray-traced visuals, ultra-fast loading, 3D audio support, smoother frame rates, and "hyper-detailed" graphics. Expect the game to hit native 4K on both machines.

Ethan can also now kick and guard while in combat, making the game much more immersive and action-oriented. RE8 is more like Dead Island Riptide now.

Some of the best news was the game's next-gen cost. Luckily, gamers won't have to spend $69.99 on the cross-gen version; RE8 will be sold for $59.99 like Capcom's other games.

PS5 owners can also grab the playable Maiden gameplay demo to see how Capcom has upgraded the RE Engine for next-gen hardware. It doesn't take place during RE8's timeline, but it's set in the same universe and is pretty creepy.

Resident Evil VIIIage is now up for pre-order on all storefronts, and the PlayStation Store hints the game will be pre-loadable two days before launch.

Check below for a fact sheet with new details, new descriptions, tons of screenshots, and much more: