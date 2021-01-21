Capcom confirms Resident Evil 8 release date and free PS5 upgrade
Capcom finally confirms Resident Evil Village's release date, ray-traced visuals, free PS5 upgrade, and $59.99 cross-gen price.
Capcom finally reveals Resident Evil VIII's release date, and it's a ways away.
Today Capcom confirmed a bunch of Resident Evil Village details that fans will appreciate. The game will release on May 7, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, complete with next-gen upgrades. Anyone who buys a PS4 copy will also get a free PS5 copy, and the game will feature Smart Delivery on the Xbox One/Series platforms. This is well after Capcom's FY2020 period ends in March.
Resident Evil 8 will also be the first mainline RE game to utilize Capcom's new next-gen RE Engine upgrades. The game will be optimized to harness the power of the PS5 and Xbox SeriesX/S systems, complete with ray-traced visuals, ultra-fast loading, 3D audio support, smoother frame rates, and "hyper-detailed" graphics. Expect the game to hit native 4K on both machines.
Ethan can also now kick and guard while in combat, making the game much more immersive and action-oriented. RE8 is more like Dead Island Riptide now.
Some of the best news was the game's next-gen cost. Luckily, gamers won't have to spend $69.99 on the cross-gen version; RE8 will be sold for $59.99 like Capcom's other games.
PS5 owners can also grab the playable Maiden gameplay demo to see how Capcom has upgraded the RE Engine for next-gen hardware. It doesn't take place during RE8's timeline, but it's set in the same universe and is pretty creepy.
Resident Evil VIIIage is now up for pre-order on all storefronts, and the PlayStation Store hints the game will be pre-loadable two days before launch.
Check below for a fact sheet with new details, new descriptions, tons of screenshots, and much more:
Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethan Winters, first set in motion in Resident Evil 7 biohazard. The latest entry combines pulse-pounding action with signature survival horror gameplay synonymous with the Resident Evil series. In today's first extensive look at gameplay, the development team revealed several new details including some features which harken back to fan-favorite elements from previous Resident Evil games.
Protagonist Ethan will now be able to purchase and sell items, buy recipes for crafting, and customize weapons with a merchant dubbed "The Duke." Using materials found throughout the game, he will be able to craft invaluable consumables needed to survive the terrors of the village.
Utilizing these provisions will also involve more strategic planning, with a revised inventory system based on space management that may be familiar to series fans.
The diverse cast of enemies appearing in today's digital program are just a few revealed from Resident Evil Village so far. Ethan will face off against many threats such as fast-moving creatures that relentlessly stalk him and Lady Dimitrescu's mysterious daughters who can transform into swarms of insects.
The game's disparate lineup of adversaries will have their own distinctive ways of attacking, so players will need to adapt their strategies with quick decisions on when to attack, guard or flee in order to survive. Ethan has a new kick move in his arsenal to create distance from enemies and buy precious time to decide his next move.