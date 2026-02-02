Raccoon City falls in new harrowing live action Resident Evil 9 teaser

Capcom has published a new live-action trailer for Resident Evil 9 Requiem that shows the dramatic fall of Raccoon City that pulls at the heart strings.

TL;DR: Capcom's Resident Evil 9 Requiem, releasing February 27, 2026, features a dark narrative set in post-apocalyptic Raccoon City after a devastating outbreak and missile strike. The game introduces zombies wielding weapons like chainsaws, enhancing threat levels, while protagonist Leon counters with powerful combat moves.

Capcom has released a grim and rather emotional live action trailer for Resident Evil 9, highlighting how the game will also tell a story full of intrigue and evil.

Resident Evil 9 releases in just a few weeks, and Capcom has prepped a surprising new 4-minute live action short film that sets the tone and story for the new game. The footage shows the fall of Raccoon City during the outbreak, and how society completely fell apart, leading to the disastrous thermobaric bomb strike that leveled the city.

The footage ends with a zombie character that we might actually end up seeing in Resident Evil 9 Requiem, along with the heartbreaking photograph amid the post-apocalyptic ruins of Raccoon City.

Here's how Capcom describes Raccoon City in the RE9 press materials:

Return once again to the city of disaster and despair A midwestern city in the United States and the headquarters for the former global pharmaceutical company, Umbrella. In the face of the zombie outbreak in 1998, the government approved a sterilization operation, a missile strike on the city in an attempt to quickly bring the situation under control-but this was swiftly covered up.

In other Resident Evil 9 news, Capcom has confirmed that the zombies will be able to use weapons and tools, making them decidedly more dangerous and possibly even more unpredictable. Capcom says that the undead can wield items like chainsaws in the game, but Leon can apparently even the odds with his devastating roundhouse kicks.

Resident Evil 9 Requiem releases on February 27, 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.