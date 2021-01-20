NVIDIA reintroducing GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2060 SUPER graphics cards

NVIDIA is about to launch its GeForce RTX 3060 but it is reportedly set to reintroduce the Turing-based RTX 2060 and 2060 SUPER.

NVIDIA will be launching its new mid-range Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card next month, but the company will be reintroducing its Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 SUPER graphics cards.

The news is coming from Overclocking.com that reports multiple sources that NVIDIA will be reintroducing the GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 SUPER graphics cards before the launch of the GeForce RTX 3060 in February. Overclocking.com reports that NVIDIA has already distributed the new cards to AIBs and system integrators.

But what price will the new GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER cards be introduced at? NVIDIA will be reintroducing the RTX 2060 for 300 EUR (around $360) and RTX 2060 SUPER for 400 EUR (around $485) or so. The new GeForce RTX 3060 slots right between that, where it will debut at $329.