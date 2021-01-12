All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of RAM costs $329, drops in February

NVIDIA's new mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of GDDR6 announced, priced at $329 -- more than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 3:15 PM CST
We knew it was coming, but now things are clear -- NVIDIA has just made the GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of GDDR6 official and it'll cost $329 and drops in late February 2021.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of RAM costs 9, drops in February 01 | TweakTown.com
This is the 5th GeForce RTX 30 desktop series GPU, with 12GB of GDDR6 and will have 13 TFLOPs of single-precision compute performance, and offers much better performance across the board in games like Cyberpunk 2077 with RT + DLSS enabled, Fortnite, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider with all RT + DLSS enabled are better on the new RTX 3060 over the previous-gen Turing-based RTX 2060 graphics card.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB GDDR6 will battle AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 series with their higher-stacked 16GB GDDR6.

