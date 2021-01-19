All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

EA accidentally leaks Apex Legends' Switch release date

According to a now-deleted leak, Apex Legends' upcoming Nintendo Switch version will release a lot sooner than you think.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jan 19 2021 6:28 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA plans to bring Apex Legends to every platform known to man, including Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Now we have an idea of when it's dropping on Nintendo's handheld-console hybrid.

EA accidentally leaks Apex Legends' Switch release date 13 | TweakTown.com

EA might've accidentally leaked Apex Legends' impending Switch port for a February launch. The news comes from a now-deleted post from Apex Legends' Japanese YouTube video that said: "And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!"

The last we heard about Apex's Switch port was back in October 2020. Respawn only confirmed the version was in development and said it was "coming soon." Neither EA nor Respawn have officially announced the launch date.

EA expects big things for Apex Legends in 2021 and says it'll soon be a billion-dollar franchise. In fact, EA says Apex will deliver $1 billion in revenues per year moving forward. This isn't too far-fetched considering it'll be monetized on a ton of platforms.

Buy at Amazon

APEX Legends Bloodhound 6-Inch Collectible Action Figure

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.97
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/19/2021 at 6:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.