Apex Legends will generate $1 billion every year, EA says

Apex Legends is on track to become one of Electronic Art's most profitable franchises ever made, expected to hit $1bn per year.

Apex Legends will soon become EA's latest billion-dollar franchise and join the likes of Madden and FIFA. The BR sensation is expected to hit $1 billion in total revenues just two years after launch, but EA expects Apex to amass serious money-making momentum through next year and beyond. $1 billion is just the start. EA forecasts Apex could start earning a billion dollars every single year from here on out.

The main driver is diversification and access. Apex's mobile version will launch in 2021 and offer a huge new window of spending opportunities to millions of gamers, and the China launch may follow soon after. There's also the launch on Nintendo Switch. EA wants Apex on every storefront, every platform, and everywhere gamers play.

In a recent earnings call, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen discussed how Apex's revenues have grown considerably since 2019: