ASUS reveals funky new GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU II Edition card
ASUS joins its GUNDAM themed graphics cards with the new GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU II Edition, factory overclocked, too.
ASUS has just unveiled its new GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU II graphics card, with the design of the card fully inspired by Char's MS-06S ZAKU II Mobile Suit.
The new GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU II graphics card has a factory overclock, with the TU116-300 GPU having a base GPU clock of 1530MHz and boost GPU clock of 1830MHz. There's 6GB of GDDR6 here @ 14Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus, too.
The card measures in at a thicker 2.7-slot design, boasting a triple-fan cooler and even an old school DVI-D connector -- alongside its HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4a ports.
ASUS explains: "TUF Gaming X3 GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU II EDITION graphics card combines TUF Gaming enhancements with design flourishes from the GUNDAM anime series. With a refashioning based on Char's MS-06S ZAKU II Mobile Suit, this card features a shroud and backplate in deep red with black and white accents. Also, both sides of the card are decked out with designs inspired by Zeon and Char's mech. For GUNDAM fans looking to upgrade or build a themed gaming rig, your time has come".
- Advanced Edition: Boost Clock 1830 MHz (OC Mode)/ 1800 MHz (Gaming Mode)
- The GeForce X3 GTX 1660 SUPER is up to 20% faster than the original GTX 1660 and up to 1.5X faster than the previous-generation GTX 1060 6GB. Powered by the award-winning NVIDIA Turing™ architecture and ultra-fast GDDR6 memory, it's a supercharger for today's most popular games. Time to gear up and get SUPER.
- Ultra-fast GDDR6 with over 50% more memory bandwidth for high-speed gaming.
- GeForce Experience: Capture and share videos, screenshots, and livestreams with friends. Keep your drivers up-to-date and optimize game settings. GeForce Experience lets you do it all, making it the essential companion to your GeForce graphics card.
- Special Edition ZAKU design modeled after the series' mech.
- Dual ball fan bearings can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs.
- Auto-Extreme Technology uses automation to enhance reliability.
- TUF compatibility testing ensures TUF Gaming and TUF Alliance products work together flawlessly.