ASUS reveals funky new GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU II Edition card

ASUS joins its GUNDAM themed graphics cards with the new GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU II Edition, factory overclocked, too.

ASUS has just unveiled its new GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU II graphics card, with the design of the card fully inspired by Char's MS-06S ZAKU II Mobile Suit.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The new GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU II graphics card has a factory overclock, with the TU116-300 GPU having a base GPU clock of 1530MHz and boost GPU clock of 1830MHz. There's 6GB of GDDR6 here @ 14Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus, too.

The card measures in at a thicker 2.7-slot design, boasting a triple-fan cooler and even an old school DVI-D connector -- alongside its HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4a ports.

ASUS explains: "TUF Gaming X3 GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER ZAKU II EDITION graphics card combines TUF Gaming enhancements with design flourishes from the GUNDAM anime series. With a refashioning based on Char's MS-06S ZAKU II Mobile Suit, this card features a shroud and backplate in deep red with black and white accents. Also, both sides of the card are decked out with designs inspired by Zeon and Char's mech. For GUNDAM fans looking to upgrade or build a themed gaming rig, your time has come".