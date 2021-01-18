All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA launches new GeForce card, the entry-level GeForce GT 1010

NVIDIA's new GeForce GT 1010 graphics cards announced, but we have no details of what makes it tick inside: GPU, VRAM, nothing.

Mon, Jan 18 2021
NVIDIA might have delayed the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti reveal, but the company has taken the time to ninja-launch its new GeForce GT 1010 graphics card.

The new GeForce GT 1010 graphics card should be packing the Pascal GP108 GPU, under 4GB and more likely a 2GB framebuffer. TechPowerUp reports that their sources say the GeForce GT 1010 will pack 256 CUDA cores and 2GB of GDDR5 RAM while the GPU will have a base clock of 1228MHz and boost clock of 1468MHz.

NVIDIA seems to replacing its ageing GeForce GT 710 graphics card with the new GeForce GT 1010 graphics card, with the GT 710 released in January 2016. We're now in January 2021 and NVIDIA is replacing that card, and as VideoCardz points out: "The purpose of the GeForce GT 1010 seems unclear. Most integrated graphics cards are already faster than this SKU, especially in 2021. NVIDIA is likely trying to sell their overstock of Pascal GPUs".

