ASUS updates the design for its entry-level GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, making it smaller

ASUS updates the design for its entry-level 'Dual' GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, making it smaller and more compact with a plain no-frills look.

ASUS has updated its entry-level GeForce RTX 40 Series card design with the new ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 V3 8GB. As the naming suggests, this is the third version of the card. As the most efficient GPU in NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace line-up, the redesign sports smaller axial fans in a more compact two-slot build.

The new ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 V3 8GB, image credit: ASUS.

The look has also changed compared to the more sci-fi transparent shroud of earlier Dual models that were also 2.5 slots thick. The V3 looks plain and simple, with a slightly curved shape and an all-black finish. The specs and requirements remain unchanged, so performance should be on par with previous Dual designs in a smaller, more compact package. 3072 CUDA Cores, a 2490 MHz OC-mode Boost Clock, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit interface.

It's a simple design that befits an entry-level mainstream GPU. It's similar to the recent ASUS Dual Radeon RX 6600 V3 8GB. However, it removes the white text and graphics.

Comparing the sizes of the three ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 models we've seen, the V1 is 227.2 x 123.24 x 49.6mm, the V2 is 202.2 x 120.3 x 40.1mm, and the new V3 is 202 x 120 x 40.1mm. Here's a look at all three models to see the difference in visual design. Personally, I like the V1 because of the combination of matte and transparent materials.

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 models (from left to right): V1, V2, and V3, image credit: ASUS.

The new ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 V3 8GB is available in standard and overclocked editions. Although rumors are pointing to NVIDIA launching its new GeForce RTX 50 Series of Blackwell-powered GPUs later this year, the GeForce RTX 5060 isn't expected to arrive until next year (as late as May or June), so it's not as strange as it seems for ASUS to release a new GPU design and revision so late in the generation's lifecycle.