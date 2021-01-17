All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

How to move Xbox screenshots to a USB stick automatically

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles don't let you move screenshots manually to USB sticks, so do this to auto-move them.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jan 17 2021 10:52 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Want to move your captured screenshots and video to a USB stick or external device? Here's how to do it.

How to move Xbox screenshots to a USB stick automatically 43 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Unlike the PS5, the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X consoles don't let users easily transfer/export screenshots to USB sticks. Instead, the sticks or external USB devices have to be formatted and configured as separate storage. Here's how to do it so you can auto-save your captures to a USB device and not have to mess around with the confusing and awkward Xbox LIVE/One Drive sharing features.

First you'll need a USB 3.0 device. Older USB 2.0 drives aren't compatible (again this is unlike the PS4 and PS5, which both allow you to use older drives to store console-generated media). Then you'll need to properly format the drive. Here's a step-by-step guide with pictures.

How to move Xbox screenshots to a USB stick automatically 1 | TweakTown.com

1. Format the USB drive to NTFS - Go to This PC -> Right Click on drive -> Format

This will permanently delete anything on the drive, so be sure to move anything you want to save.

2. Assign the drive to default capture location on Xbox console

Now the drive has been formatted, the console needs to recognize it as the default storage device for captured content. First insert the drive into a USB slot.

To assign the drive, go to Settings ->System -> Storage

How to move Xbox screenshots to a USB stick automatically 2 | TweakTown.com

Click on the drive and select Set as Capture Location.

How to move Xbox screenshots to a USB stick automatically 4 | TweakTown.com

Any screenshots or video you take will now be stored on the assigned drive.

Things to remember:

You can change the default capture location at any time. There's two ways to do this:

Press the Xbox button. Navigate to the Capture & Share quick-launch section to the far right. Select Capture Settings. Now go all the way to the bottom to the Capture Location tab. You can assign internal or external storage for captures.

How to move Xbox screenshots to a USB stick automatically 5 | TweakTown.comHow to move Xbox screenshots to a USB stick automatically 6 | TweakTown.com

Or you can go to Settings -> Preferences -> Capture & Share and get to the same section.

Buy at Amazon

Gears 5 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.68
$9.51$16.72-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2021 at 10:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.