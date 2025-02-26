Thermal Grizzly now selling delidded Ryzen 9 9800X3D CPUs, warranty covers heavy overclocking

TL;DR: Thermal Grizzly offers delidded AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D processors, optimized for higher overclocking with exotic cooling. Delidding removes the heat spreader, enhancing cooling but voiding warranties. Thermal Grizzly offers delidded AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D processors, optimized for higher overclocking with exotic cooling. Delidding removes the heat spreader, enhancing cooling but voiding warranties.

Thermal Grizzly is now selling delidded AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D processors, tested to hit far higher overclocked frequencies, with its heatspreader removed and ready for exotic cooling tech.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Overclocker Roman "Der8auer" Hartung is the owner of Thermal Grizzly, with the new TG Delidded CPU series starting with the AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D, but the company will soon offer other models including the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D "at a later date". Each of the chips are delidded and thoroughly cleaned, with each processor undergoing a functionality test.

Popular Popular Now: Samsung to unveil triple-fold smartphone in April, would be launched alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7

The results of this tested are documented by TG, with a screenshot of the test saved on a USB stick, included with each TG Delidded CPU. Not only that, but the USB stick also packs a microscope image of your delidded processor. Thermal Grizzly is also providing a 2-year warranty on its TG Delidded CPU series, starting with the new 9800X3D.

Thermal Grizzly explains: "Delidding is a well-known practice among PC enthusiasts that involves removing the heat spreader from the processor. Thermal Grizzly provides specialized tools like the Delid-Die-Mate for delidding, as well as Direct-Die cooling solutions (Mycro Direct-Die coolers, High Performance Heatspreader) designed specifically for delidded CPUs. While delidding and using the right cooling solutions can significantly reduce processor temperatures under load, the process is not without risks and voids the CPU's manufacturer warranty".

"To eliminate this risk for our customers, we now offer the TG Delidded CPU series - a lineup of pre-delidded processors. The series launches with the AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D, with additional models, such as the AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D, to be added at a later date. After delidding and thorough cleaning, each processor undergoes a functionality test. The results of this test are documented, and a screenshot of the test is saved on a USB stick, which is included with the TG Delidded CPU. Additionally, the USB stick contains a microscope image of the delidded processor".

"The delidded CPU is best used with Direct-Die cooling solutions such as the Mycro Direct-Die, Mycro Direct-Die Pro, or the High Performance Heatspreader. For optimal thermal transfer, we highly recommend using Conductonaut Extreme on the CPU die or chiplets. However, the original heat spreader can still be used, and it is included with the TG Delidded CPU".