Xbox planning huge first-party game blitz for 2021, dev says

Microsoft has a bunch of surprises in store for 2021, developer says, including unannounced first-party video game projects.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jan 17 2021 1:43 PM CST
Microsoft still has a number of Xbox exclusives that haven't been announced yet, a DICE developer says.

The next few years will be exciting for Xbox fans. There's lots of high-profile first-party games in the works, including a new Fable reboot, a bunch of new games from Bethesda, and a fully-fledged new fantasy RPG from Obsidian, and more games that push Microsoft's new emphasis on RPG dominance. 2021 in particular should be a horizon-pushing year, just like Microsoft's Phil Spencer recently asserted.

According to a DICE developer, Microsoft will reveal a lot of new Xbox exclusives in the coming months. We don't know exactly when these games will release, or exactly when they'll be revealed, but they're on the roadmap. "There are quite a few things that are not yet announced," the DICE dev said on the ResetERA forums.

DICE in particular is preparing big things for 2021 and beyond. The developer is upgrading their internal Frostbite engine for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, which will push crazy performance in Battlefield 6, the new Dragon Age 4 release, the new Mass Effect 4 game that's in development, and of course annualized FIFA and Madden games.

Here's a bonus list of confirmed Xbox exclusives, courtesy of the Xbox Wire.

  • Adios
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Ascent
  • The Big Con
  • CrossfireX
  • Dead Static Drive
  • Echo Generation
  • ExoMecha
  • Exo One
  • The Gunk
  • Halo Infinite
  • The Last Stop
  • Lake
  • Little Witch in the Woods
  • The Medium
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Psychonauts 2 (not console exclusive, MS included it because it's launching on Game Pass)
  • RPG Time
  • Sable
  • Scorn
  • She Dreams Elsewhere
  • Shredders
  • Song of Iron
  • Tunic
  • Twelve Minutes
  • Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy
  • Warhammer 40K: Darktide
  • Way to the Woods
  • The Wild at Heart
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection
Halo 5: Guardians

$7.05
$7.19$21.03-
NEWS SOURCE:resetera.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

