Gemini vs. ChatGPT: AI takes center stage at the Super Bowl

In the battle for users, both Google and OpenAI have confirmed their plans to advertise their AI models on the world's biggest stage.

In mid-January, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai publicly declared that his goal for 2025 was to achieve 500 million Gemini AI users. In the battle for users and downloads, OpenAI and Google are taking their AI models to the biggest stage in advertising: the Super Bowl.

In a Thursday blog post, Google revealed its marketing plans for the big game, sharing with users their creative ads 'Dream Job' and 'Party Blitz'. In Dream Job, a father prepares for his upcoming job interview with the help of Gemini Live on his Pixel. In Party Blitz, a man prompts the assistance of Gemini to help him pretend that he understands football to impress his friends.

Google's campaign comes in a bid to showcase the Google Pixel 9, which was released in August 2024. More importantly, the ads aim to showcase AI applications to a wider audience.

As reported by WSJ, OpenAI will also be appearing at the Super Bowl, recently announcing its rebrand, and their plans to make their ad debut on the global stage. OpenAI appointed its first chief marketing officer, Kate Rouch, in December, highlighting the AI research firm's focus on expanding its user base. However, no details were provided from OpenAI regarding the contents of the ad campaign itself.

Despite the versatility of generative AI tools, many users struggle to see their everyday applications. As the technology continues to mature, priorities are shifting towards helping users understand the practical applications. Google and OpenAI's advertising battle will likely do just that.