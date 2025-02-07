All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Gemini vs. ChatGPT: AI takes center stage at the Super Bowl

In the battle for users, both Google and OpenAI have confirmed their plans to advertise their AI models on the world's biggest stage.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Google and OpenAI are taking their AI rivalry to the Super Bowl, using high-profile ads to push Gemini and ChatGPT into the mainstream.

In mid-January, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai publicly declared that his goal for 2025 was to achieve 500 million Gemini AI users. In the battle for users and downloads, OpenAI and Google are taking their AI models to the biggest stage in advertising: the Super Bowl.

In a Thursday blog post, Google revealed its marketing plans for the big game, sharing with users their creative ads 'Dream Job' and 'Party Blitz'. In Dream Job, a father prepares for his upcoming job interview with the help of Gemini Live on his Pixel. In Party Blitz, a man prompts the assistance of Gemini to help him pretend that he understands football to impress his friends.

Google's campaign comes in a bid to showcase the Google Pixel 9, which was released in August 2024. More importantly, the ads aim to showcase AI applications to a wider audience.

As reported by WSJ, OpenAI will also be appearing at the Super Bowl, recently announcing its rebrand, and their plans to make their ad debut on the global stage. OpenAI appointed its first chief marketing officer, Kate Rouch, in December, highlighting the AI research firm's focus on expanding its user base. However, no details were provided from OpenAI regarding the contents of the ad campaign itself.

Despite the versatility of generative AI tools, many users struggle to see their everyday applications. As the technology continues to mature, priorities are shifting towards helping users understand the practical applications. Google and OpenAI's advertising battle will likely do just that.

NEWS SOURCES:androidcentral.com, adweek.com, wsj.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

