All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su on CPU, GPU supply: tightness in first half 2021

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su weighs in on the CPU and GPU supply issues it is facing, with 'tightness in the first half of the year'.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jan 16 2021 7:45 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD had some big things to talk about at the all-virtual CES 2021 this year, but during a roundtable with the media there were some new details unearthed by our friends at AnandTech.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su on CPU, GPU supply: tightness in first half 2021 01 | TweakTown.com

During the roundtable, AnandTech's Dr. Ian Curtress noted that a "large part of the Q&A discussion was centered around supply and demand" in the new Zen 3 processors, RDNA 2 graphics cards, and two next-gen consoles in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Dr. Lisa Su said: "This is the result of a demand focused environment, rather than manufacturing issues. There is tightness in the supply chain due to demand, and that invariably puts pressure on our consumer, PC, and gaming product lines. As it relates to our semiconductor production, we're putting in additional capacity to meet this unexpected demand. It will take time to catch up, but that's what we're seeing".

But Ian digged a little deeper, asking Lisa if the "level of supply will improve to meet this increase in demand, and if AMD is still producing as many CPUs and GPUs as it can, where they might be going".

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said: "We are shipping lots of parts, and volumes in all segments are increasing, and that will happen through 2021. There will be tightness in the first half of the year, but alongside consumers we also ship to OEM partners. There is some real-time prioritization between end-user and OEM, but we understand that consumers want more and it's very high on our priority list to meet this high demand".

You can read the entire transcript at AnandTech.

Buy at Amazon

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT SE (11304-01-20G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2021 at 7:45 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:anandtech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.