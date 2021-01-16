AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su on CPU, GPU supply: tightness in first half 2021

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su weighs in on the CPU and GPU supply issues it is facing, with 'tightness in the first half of the year'.

AMD had some big things to talk about at the all-virtual CES 2021 this year, but during a roundtable with the media there were some new details unearthed by our friends at AnandTech.

During the roundtable, AnandTech's Dr. Ian Curtress noted that a "large part of the Q&A discussion was centered around supply and demand" in the new Zen 3 processors, RDNA 2 graphics cards, and two next-gen consoles in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Dr. Lisa Su said: "This is the result of a demand focused environment, rather than manufacturing issues. There is tightness in the supply chain due to demand, and that invariably puts pressure on our consumer, PC, and gaming product lines. As it relates to our semiconductor production, we're putting in additional capacity to meet this unexpected demand. It will take time to catch up, but that's what we're seeing".

But Ian digged a little deeper, asking Lisa if the "level of supply will improve to meet this increase in demand, and if AMD is still producing as many CPUs and GPUs as it can, where they might be going".

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said: "We are shipping lots of parts, and volumes in all segments are increasing, and that will happen through 2021. There will be tightness in the first half of the year, but alongside consumers we also ship to OEM partners. There is some real-time prioritization between end-user and OEM, but we understand that consumers want more and it's very high on our priority list to meet this high demand".

