Two cities in Taiwan are fighting for AMD's new R&D center investment

AMD will be spending over 5 billion yuan ($155 million USD or so) on a second R&D center in Taiwan, with both Tainan and Kaohsiung "actively seeking" AMD's favor to settle down.

In a new report from news outlet UDN, AMD CEO Lisa Su will visit Tainan next week, as well as visiting Nanke and Sharon to look for suitable places for its new R&D center. It's not just AMD that is eyeing off another R&D center in Taiwan, with GPU competitor NVIDIA also building a new R&D center in the country.

Both companies have applied to the Ministry of Economic Affairs' and its "Big+ Project" subsidy, with local governments rubbing their hands together with glee that NVIDIA and AMD are opening up new R&D centers in the country, especially in the southern parts of Taiwan.

UDN reports that both Kaohsiung and Tainan have taken the initiative to inquire about AMD's new R&D center plan from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and "hope to actively pursue it".

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be attending the "2024 Southern Semiconductor Forum" in Sharon, Tainan on June 7. The forum is hosted directly by the Tainan City Government, with industry insiders expecting the AMD CEO to communicate with the Southern Semiconductor Forum on plans for the new R&D center.

Dr. Lisa Su was born in Tainan, where the AMD CEO will "walk around" the city to see where the new R&D center could be located, with options for Nanke and Sharon at this point.