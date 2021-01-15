All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA is thinking about making Ampere GPUs for crypto mining?!

NVIDIA is thinking about making crypto-mining specific Ampere graphics cards without display outputs for crypto mining...

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jan 15 2021 10:43 PM CST   |   Updated Fri, Jan 15 2021 11:53 PM CST
Uh, so it looks like NVIDIA is considering making crypto mining specific Ampere graphics cards, that wouldn't have any display outputs, where NVIDIA -- in this climate, where GAMERS can't find their Ampere graphics cards to buy -- to make cards for crypto miners, specifically.

The news is coming from Colette Kress, chief financial officer at NVIDIA said at the 19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum Conference: "If crypto demand begins or if we see a meaningful amount, we can also use that opportunity to restart the CMP [mining-specific GPUs] product line to address ongoing mining demand".

Kress added: "We don't have visibility on how much of the GeForce RTX 30-series end demand comes from mining. So, we don't believe it's a big part of our business today. Gaming demand is very strong, and we think that's larger than our current supply".

I don't get it -- when the stories above that I've wirtten have detailed how f***ing hard it's going to be to buy a new GPU between now and April -- 3 months -- but NVIDIA is considering using Ampere GPUs that it has, to make crypto mining specific graphics cards?

Oh boy.

NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

