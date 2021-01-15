NVIDIA is thinking about making Ampere GPUs for crypto mining?!

Uh, so it looks like NVIDIA is considering making crypto mining specific Ampere graphics cards, that wouldn't have any display outputs, where NVIDIA -- in this climate, where GAMERS can't find their Ampere graphics cards to buy -- to make cards for crypto miners, specifically.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The news is coming from Colette Kress, chief financial officer at NVIDIA said at the 19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum Conference: "If crypto demand begins or if we see a meaningful amount, we can also use that opportunity to restart the CMP [mining-specific GPUs] product line to address ongoing mining demand".

Kress added: "We don't have visibility on how much of the GeForce RTX 30-series end demand comes from mining. So, we don't believe it's a big part of our business today. Gaming demand is very strong, and we think that's larger than our current supply".

I don't get it -- when the stories above that I've wirtten have detailed how f***ing hard it's going to be to buy a new GPU between now and April -- 3 months -- but NVIDIA is considering using Ampere GPUs that it has, to make crypto mining specific graphics cards?

Oh boy.