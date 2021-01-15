All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2: packs 11th Gen Intel CPU and 5G into laptop

Samsung unveils its new Galaxy Book Flex2 5G which packs 11th Gen Intel Core CPU with Intel Xe graphics, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

Published Fri, Jan 15 2021
Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy Book Flex2 5G which packs Intel's new 11th Gen Core CPUs -- either in Core i5 or Core i7 processor form -- 5G connectivity, and so much more. Check out the video on it from Samsung:

Inside of Samsung's new Galaxy Book Flex2 5G and its 11th Gen Core CPU we have 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage, joined by Intel Xe graphics and a 13.3-inch convertible 1080p WLED touch display. Samsung has also got 5G connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 technologies.

This is Samsung's first laptop with a "world-facing" camera with a 13-megapixel camera on the keyboard desk, but it can be flipped and folded over to use it. Samsung ships the new Galaxy Book Flex2 5G on February 12 for $2260 for the Core i5 model or $2530 for the Core i7 model.

