SAPPHIRE's new fanless Radeon RX 5700 XT is a silent crypto mining GPU

We live in a world where you can't even buy AMD's new RDNA 2-based graphics cards in the Radeon RX 6000 series, so here's a card that you won't want to buy -- as it's focused on the mining market, but it's technologically impressive. Introducing the new SAPPHIRE GPRO X070, a passively cooled Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new SAPPHIRE GPRO X070 rocks the Radeon RX 5700 XT underneath, so we have a 7nm GPU with 40 CUs and 2560 stream processors. There's 8GB of GDDR6 on a 256-bit memory bus that is more than enough to get some great GPU compute performance -- cough crypto mining -- through the SAPPHIRE GPRO X070.

SAPPHIRE has the GPU clocks at 1607 / 1755 / 1905MHz for base, game, and boost clocks respectively. There's also a second BIOS that enables "Efficiencyt Mod" which reduces GPU clocks to 1500 / 1700 / 1750MHz for base, game, and boost clocks respectively. This would be perfect for all-day, all-night crypto mining setups.

SAPPHIRE GPRO X070 GPU Compute

"SAPPHIRE GPRO X070 is an enthusiast-class graphics. By using the industry's first high-performance 7nm architecture and NAVI graphics processors, the GPRO X070 can massively process many vertices and /or pixels in parallel. GPRO X070 coupled to 40CUs and 2560 Stream Processors with a 256-bit memory interface to deliver the ultimate compute performance, easier to handle the graphics-intensive workloads, such as 3D rendering, 3D visualization or virtual applications".