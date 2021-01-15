All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

TSMC to spend up to $28 billion on making next-gen chips in 2021

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) will spend somewhere between $25 billion to $28 billion on advanced chips in 2021.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jan 15 2021 5:37 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is going all-in on next-gen, with the company planning to spend $28 billion increasing the capacity of its plants -- amid the most demand for its technology ever.

TSMC to spend up to $28 billion on making next-gen chips in 2021 03 | TweakTown.com

TSMC said during a recent Q4 2020 earnings call that the company will see a 50% increase in capacity investments in 2021 compared to 2020. The demand for chips is at fever pitch -- AMD with countless products (Zen 3 + RDNA 2 + EPYC + Ryzen Threadripper) as well as the semi-custom designs for the Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S products, new chips from Intel, chips for Apple, chips for Qualcomm, and chips for many of the world's largest tech companies.

Brian Bandsma, a portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management said: "Usually, historically, when you see TSMC's capital expenditure numbers, it's a good leading indicator of how they are seeing demand. They are very conservative about their capital expenditures number. They're not going to be overly aggressive".

Mehdi Hosseini, a senior analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia": "We have been expecting a flattish revenue guide with a double-digit revenue growth target for the whole year. But it was the capex that surprised and it was well above expectation".

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked (SM-G988UZAAXAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.99
$1099.99$1096.62-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/15/2021 at 5:37 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:barrons.com, cnbc.com, spectrum.ieee.org

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.