TSMC's new 2nm chip yields are 'better than expected' in trial runs at its fab in Taiwan

TSMC's new 2nm manufacturing yields are 'better than expected' in trial runs at its fab in Taiwan, mass production expected for 2025.

TSMC's initial 2nm manufacturing yields have been better than expected during recent trial runs at its fab in north Taiwan, Hsinchu, with mass production of 2nm chips on schedule for 2025.

In a new report from Taiwanese outlet LTN and their supply chain sources, TSMC's 2nm trial production yield rate was "better than expected" and that the world's most advanced process technology will be mass-produced in 2025. TSMC's new 2nm process node will use nanosheet architecture for the very first time in the semiconductor industry, and is currently in trial production at TSMC's fab in Baoshan.

TSMC's new 2nm process node will see the company debut its next-gen nanosheet architecture, and after its 2nm node, we'll see the A16 process node that will combine the Super Power Rail architecture and nanosheet transistors, with TSMC's next-gen A16 node expected to hit mass production in 2026.

Right now, TSMC is producing around 99% of the world's AI chips, with its current 3nm supply exceeds demand, and its new 2nm process node is favored by companies wanting new AI chips made. TSMC is also using its advanced packaging 3D Fabric technology platform, providing a one-stop shop for front-end and back-end production.