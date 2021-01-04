All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TSMC earns record profit in 2020 -- 5nm domination begins in 2021

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) makes record revenue in 2020, will close to double its 5nm output in 2021.

Published Mon, Jan 4 2021 8:23 PM CST
TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) is rumored to boost its capital expenditure as we head into 2021, with $22 billion ready to go for the year.

This means TSMC will have a 30% growth over 2020 for 2021, which will most likely see the Taiwanese semiconductor leader to stand out from the pack against the likes of Samsung, and others in the fab business. But when it comes to revenue in December 2020, investment bank Morgan Stanley estimates TSMC will make around $4.6 billion (NT$130.5 billion) a new all-time high for the company.

Morgan Stanley notes that this would be the first time that TSMC has breached NT$130 billion for the first time ever, but in the first 11 months of 2020 (January-November) the company breached NT$1.2 trillion ($42 billion or so) which is a hefty 26.4% year-over-year increase. TSMC is expecting even bigger numbers -- NT$1.5 trillion -- in 2021.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, udn.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

